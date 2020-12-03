(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday paid tribute to former French leader Valery Giscard d'Estaing, as she mourned the loss of a friend to Germany and "a great European".

"In Valery Giscard d'Estaing, France had a statesman and Germany a friend, and we have all lost a great European," she said, in a tweet posted by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"I remain thankful for the good conversations with him and my thoughts are with his family."