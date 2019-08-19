UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel, Orban To Mark Iron Curtain Anniversary Amid New Divides

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:00 AM

Merkel, Orban to mark Iron Curtain anniversary amid new divides

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the city of Sopron Monday to commemorate a pivotal moment in the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1989.

While Monday's meeting will see them celebrating the tearing down of a historic barrier in Europe, the question of how the continent's borders should be managed now has strained the relationship between the two leaders in recent years.

Orban has been a sharp critic of Merkel's 2015 decision to open Germany's border to those fleeing middle Eastern conflict zones.

The pair will mark the 30th anniversary of the "Pan-European Picnic" at the Hungarian-Austrian border, during which at least 600 East Germans crossed the border and escaped to freedom in the West.

The events at the picnic represented the first massive exodus of East Germans since the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961 and was seen as a key factor in the fall of the wall itself three months later.

The commemoration will be a rare encounter between the two of the great survivors of European politics, with Merkel in office since 2005 and Orban since 2010.

Their last major bilateral meeting was in July 2018, when Orban made his first visit to Berlin for three years.

It was an awkward affair during which their divisions were on full display and Merkel accused Orban of failing to respect "humanity" with his harsh anti-migrant policies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe German Visit Germany Berlin Angela Merkel July Border 2015 2018

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Friday: Update ..

8 hours ago

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

10 hours ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

10 hours ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

11 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.