Merkel party says postponing congress to elect leader over virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party said Monday it would push back a congress planned for early December to elect a new leader due to a surge in coronavirus infections.

The conservative party's top brass will reexamine the situation in mid-December to determine its next steps, general secretary Paul Ziemiak said.

The CDU was still hoping to be able to hold a congress on site at a later date rather than a video conference, he added.