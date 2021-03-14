UrduPoint.com
Merkel Party Suffers Losses In Two German State Elections: Exit Polls

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 10:40 PM

Merkel party suffers losses in two German state elections: exit polls

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party suffered heavy losses in two key regional elections Sunday, early estimates showed, as voters vented anger over pandemic setbacks and a face-mask procurement scandal.

In the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Merkel's centre-right CDU was set for its worst-ever result at 23 percent, according to exit polls by public broadcasters ARD and ZDF. As in the 2016 vote, the Green party took first place again, garnering more than 31 percent.

In neighbouring Rhineland-Palatinate, the CDU placed second with 25-26 percent of votes, down from almost 32 percent in the previous regional election. The centre-left SPD shed some support but held onto first place, at 33-34 percent.

