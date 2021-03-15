Merkel party vows 'zero tolerance' after mask corruption claims

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said Sunday they would show "zero tolerance" towards politicians seeking financial gain from the pandemic, after voters in two regional polls punished the CDU party for a mask-procurement scandal.

"Anyone who sought to enrich themselves during the crisis has no place in the CDU, we have a zero tolerance policy," said CDU secretary general Paul Ziemiak.