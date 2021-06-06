UrduPoint.com
Merkel Party Wins Last State Vote Before General Election: Exit Polls

Umer Jamshaid 23 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:20 PM

Merkel party wins last state vote before general election: exit polls

Berlin, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Angela Merkel's conservatives scored a convincing win at state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, seeing off a threat from the far-right AfD in the final regional poll before the first election in 16 years not to feature the veteran chancellor.

The CDU under new party chief Armin Laschet won between 35 and 36 percent of the vote, exit polls showed, with the anti-immigration party on between 22.5 and 23.5 percent.

