UrduPoint.com

Merkel, Party's Heir Apparent To Make Risky Flood Zone Tour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 09:20 AM

Merkel, party's heir apparent to make risky flood zone tour

Berlin, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel will return on Friday to the scene of deadly flooding in July in a bid to restore support for her embattled party before this month's national election.

After the disaster put crisis management and climate change back at the top of the agenda, Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their unpopular candidate, Armin Laschet, have been haemorrhaging support.

With the September 26 vote fast approaching, the outgoing Merkel will check in on the flood-stricken community of Altenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate state on Friday, followed by two inundated towns in Laschet's own neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday.

Merkel, who will retire from politics when a new government is in place, made a well-received visit in the immediate aftermath of the deluge, offering empathy and billions in Federal aid to rebuild ravaged infrastructure.

The appearance stood in marked contrast with a politically calamitous stop by Laschet in what is now widely seen as a fateful moment in the erstwhile frontrunner's campaign.

As President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gave a sombre speech mourning the floods' 181 victims, the CDU leader was caught on camera behind him joking and laughing with local officials.

- 'Put foot in it' - The two appearances gave voters a chance to directly compare the luckless Laschet with Merkel, political scientist Ursula Muench told AFP.

"Merkel went there and listened and had the right expression and the right gestures and Laschet managed to put his foot in it," said Muench, director of the academy for Political education near Munich.

She noted that after Merkel's 16 years in office, her shadow looms large over the race -- particularly as Laschet's chief rival, Social Democratic Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, also tries to present himself as her rightful heir.

His party is now polling at around 25 percent, four points up on Laschet's conservatives.

The Christian Democrats are now encouraging as many joint appearances as possible between Merkel and Laschet, who will accompany her on Sunday.

However the visit carries some political risk as emotions are still running high in the stricken region.

In the village of Dernau, where entire streets are still uninhabitable, clean-up volunteer Christine Jahn complained this week about red tape holding up tranches of a pledged 30 billion Euros ($36 billion) in federal and state aid.

"I want less babbling and more getting on with it, so that the money arrives without bureaucracy," the 66-year-old told AFP.

Public anger has also focused on a failure to sufficiently warn vulnerable residents or rush them to safety before the waters surged through their community.

Prosecutors in August launched a criminal investigation against the district chief of hard-hit Ahrweiler for negligence as warnings were made belatedly, resulting in the deaths of dozens of residents.

Related Topics

Election Education Vote German Visit Munich Angela Merkel Money July August September Democrats Criminals Sunday National University Christian From Government Top Race Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

1 hour ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

9 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

9 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

9 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

9 hours ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.