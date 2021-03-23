Merkel Says Backs EU Chief's Export Ban Threat Against AstraZeneca
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:20 AM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday voiced support for EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's threat to block AstraZeneca vaccines produced in the bloc from being exported, ahead of a crunch EU summit on the escalating row.
"I support Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," said Merkel.
"We have a problem with AstraZeneca," she added.
European officials are furious that AstraZeneca has been able to deliver its UK contract in full while falling short on its supplies to the EU.