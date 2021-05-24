(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :German leader Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday dismissed Belarus's explanation for why it forced an airliner to land in Minsk and arrested a dissident on board.

"We have seen a forced landing that led to the arrest," Merkel said on arrival an EU summit where sanctions will be discussed. "All other explanations for the landing of this Ryanair flight are completely implausible."