UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says Biden Brought 'new Momentum' To G7 Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Merkel says Biden brought 'new momentum' to G7 talks

Carbis Bay, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden has brought "new momentum" to G7 efforts to tackle global challenges, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday as the three-day summit wrapped up in Cornwall, southwestern England.

"It's not like the world no longer has any problems because of the election of Joe Biden as US president," Merkel told reporters.

"But we can work on solutions to those problems with new momentum. And I think it's very good that we have become more concrete at this G7." The G7 gathering of leading economies was Biden's first as US president and touted as an opportunity to rebuild ties after the discord of Donald Trump's four years in power.

The summit focused heavily on the pandemic fallout and climate change.

Merkel said Biden's decision to bring the US back to the Paris agreement had made G7 climate discussions "much easier".

Merkel, who held one-on-one talks with Biden during the Cornwall gathering, has been invited to visit the White House on July 15.

The G7 summit was Merkel's 15th and final one as German chancellor. The veteran leader plans to step down after a general election in September.

Asked whether she had been given any special mementoes by her G7 peers to mark her swan song, Merkel said she had "received well-wishes, not gifts".

Related Topics

Election World White House German Visit Trump Cornwall Paris Angela Merkel July September Sunday Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

2 minutes ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Finance and Investment Committ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber wins 2021 US Green Building Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.