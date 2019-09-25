UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Iran's Demands On US Sanctions 'unrealistic'

United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that Iran's demands for US sanctions relief were "unrealistic" as she met separately with the rival nations' presidents.

"I would naturally be happy if there were talks between the United States and Iran," she told reporters at the United Nations.

But she dismissed Iran's demands that the United States lift all its sanctions before any high-level talks can take place.

"I think that that's unrealistic," she said after separate talks with US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Trump, addressing the General Assembly, threatened to impose even more sanctions on Iran after it was accused of carrying out an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are also meeting with both leaders as part of an international push to defuse tensions.

Trump last year bolted from an international accord on Iran's nuclear program and infuriated the clerical regime by unilaterally trying to end all of its oil exports.

