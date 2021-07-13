UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says Jabs In Germany Will Remain Voluntary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Merkel says jabs in Germany will remain voluntary

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Germany is not planning to follow France and other countries in introducing compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for parts of the population, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday.

"We do not intend to go down this road," Merkel said in Berlin after visiting the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) public health agency.

"We are at the beginning of the phase in which we are still promoting (vaccination), where we have more vaccines than we have people who want to be vaccinated," she said.

After a slow start to its vaccination campaign earlier this year, Germany sped up its drive over the summer and had by Tuesday fully vaccinated 42.6 percent of adults, with 58.5 percent vaccinated at least once.

But demand has slowed over the past two weeks, with the number of jabs given on Monday at its lowest since February.

With the highly contagious Delta variant now dominant in Germany and the RKI saying at least 85 percent of adults will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, some have been calling for a new approach.

Wolfram Henn, a genetics specialist at Saarland University and a member of the German Ethics Council, which advises the government on its vaccination strategy, called on Tuesday for jabs to be made compulsory for teachers.

"Teachers and educators, by virtue of their choice of profession, have a very special responsibility towards the people entrusted to them and their families," he told the Bild daily.

French President Emmanuel Macron had on Monday announced mandatory vaccinations for healthcare staff, retirement home workers and others working with vulnerable people from September, in line with similar moves in Greece, Italy and Britain.

But Merkel said she did not believe the German government could "gain trust" by following a similar path.

"I think we can gain trust by advertising vaccination and also by letting as many people as possible in the population (...) become ambassadors for the vaccine from their own experience," she said.

Related Topics

Immunity France German Road Germany Berlin Italy Greece Angela Merkel February September From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Indonesia

2 minutes ago

PSL faces difficulties in scheduling next season

32 minutes ago

Sri Lanka administers over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccin ..

52 minutes ago

Clashes in refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray: huma ..

52 minutes ago

Formula One star Norris 'shaken' after Euro final ..

52 minutes ago

Pak-Uzbekistan negotiate to enhance cooperation in ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.