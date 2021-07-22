Merkel says pipeline deal with US 'good step' but 'differences' remain

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed Thursday a compromise struck with the United States over a controversial Russian gas pipeline project, but said "differences" remained.

Merkel said the agreement on Nord Stream 2, which threatens sanctions on Russia should it use energy as a weapon against Ukraine, was a "good step, that showed the willingness to compromise on both sides".

But, she added, "differences remain".