Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that she was ready to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab if offered when it is her turn to be inoculated.

"Yes I would take the AstraZeneca vaccine," she told journalists at a news conference, adding however she "would like to wait until it's my turn but I would in any case."