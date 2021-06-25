Merkel says 'sovereign' EU should be able to talk to Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday insisted that the EU should be able to talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin after leaders from the bloc thwarted her push for a summit.

"The president of the US met for a serious talk with Vladimir Putin, which I did not have the impression was a reward for the Russian president.

A sovereign EU, in my opinion, should also be able to represent the interests of the EU in such a similar conversation," she told a press conference after EU talks in Brussels.