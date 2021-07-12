UrduPoint.com
Merkel Says Ukraine 'will Remain' Gas Transit Country Despite Nord Stream 2

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on Monday that natural gas transit through Ukraine would continue even after the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany is completed.

"For us, Ukraine is and will remain a transit country even once Nord Stream 2 is completed," Merkel said at a Berlin press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "There are big worries about this on the Ukrainian side and we take those seriously," she said.

