Merkel says Ukraine 'will remain' gas transit country despite Nord Stream 2

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on Monday that natural gas transit through Ukraine would continue even after the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany is completed.

"For us, Ukraine is and will remain a transit country even once Nord Stream 2 is completed," Merkel said at a Berlin press conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "There are big worries about this on the Ukrainian side and we take those seriously," she said.