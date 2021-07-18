Merkel says world 'must hurry' in fight against climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

Adenau, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that the world "must hurry" in the battle against global warming, as she visited a flood-stricken German area after heavy rain many experts have attributed to climate change.

"We must hurry," she told reporters after touring Schuld, a western village devastated by last week' deluge. "We have to be faster in the fight against climate change."