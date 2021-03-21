UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Seeks Covid Restrictions Extension Into April

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Merkel seeks Covid restrictions extension into April

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking to extend Germany's anti-Covid restrictions into April as the country battles a third wave of the virus, according to a government memo obtained by AFP on Sunday.

The restrictions would be prolonged until a yet-to-be-determined date in April due to the high rate of infections at present, which are being "accelerated by Covid-19 variants", the document said.

The memo is set to serve as the basis of a meeting between Merkel and regional leaders on Monday.

Related Topics

Germany Angela Merkel April Sunday Government

Recent Stories

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

2 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.