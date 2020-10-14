Merkel seeks tougher restrictions to fight coronavirus surge: draft

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants measures toughened up to fight a surge in coronavirus infections, including requiring masks in more places and limiting numbers of people gathering for private events, according to a draft policy paper seen by AFP.

The proposals to be discussed with premiers from Germany's 16 states later Wednesday would see the restrictions kick in once an area records 35 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days.

Previously, Germany had used a yardstick of 50 new infections per 100,000 as the threshold when tougher restrictions would apply.