Merkel Seeks Tougher Restrictions To Fight Coronavirus Surge: Draft

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants measures toughened up to fight a surge in coronavirus infections, including requiring masks in more places and limiting numbers of people gathering for private events, according to a draft policy paper seen by AFP.

The proposals to be discussed with premiers from Germany's 16 states later Wednesday would see the restrictions kick in once an area records 35 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days.

Previously, Germany had used a yardstick of 50 new infections per 100,000 as the threshold when tougher restrictions would apply.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

