Merkel sees 'progress but no breakthrough' in Brexit talks

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said there appeared to be progress in the talks on post-Brexit trade, adding that negotiations would continue until the end of the week.

"There has been progress but no breakthrough yet," Merkel told German lawmakers in Berlin. The European Commission and Britain will keep talking "until the end of this week to see if a solution can still be found", she said.