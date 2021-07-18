UrduPoint.com
Merkel Shocked By 'surreal' Devastation In Flood-stricken Region

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Merkel shocked by 'surreal' devastation in flood-stricken region

Adenau, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel said on a visit to the flood-ravaged region of Germany Sunday that she was horrified by the "surreal, eerie" devastation she witnessed, pledging quick aid to rebuild.

"It is shocking -- I can almost say that the German language doesn't have words for the destruction that's been wreaked," she told reporters.

