Merkel to visit Ukraine on Aug. 22

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Kiev on Aug. 22, Ukrainian president's press secretary said on his official Facebook page on Monday.

"Federal Chancellor of Germany, Mrs. Angela Merkel intends to visit Ukraine on August 22.

The topics of the discussions: security, bilateral relations, and other pressing issues," Serhiy Nikiforov wrote.

On July 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr selensky met merkel in Berlin during an official visit to Germany.