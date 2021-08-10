UrduPoint.com

Merkel To Visit Ukraine On Aug. 22

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Merkel to visit Ukraine on Aug. 22

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Kiev on Aug. 22, Ukrainian president's press secretary said on his official Facebook page on Monday.

"Federal Chancellor of Germany, Mrs. Angela Merkel intends to visit Ukraine on August 22.

The topics of the discussions: security, bilateral relations, and other pressing issues," Serhiy Nikiforov wrote.

On July 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr selensky met merkel in Berlin during an official visit to Germany.

Related Topics

Ukraine Facebook German Visit Germany Berlin Kiev Angela Merkel July August

Recent Stories

Hira Mani is quite happy with her love story with ..

Hira Mani is quite happy with her love story with husband

23 minutes ago
 Over 9 kanal state land retrieved

Over 9 kanal state land retrieved

10 minutes ago
 Finland Tests Automated Border Crossing at Checkpo ..

Finland Tests Automated Border Crossing at Checkpoint With Norway

10 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 1,396 reco ..

UAE announces 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 1,396 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

31 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

41 minutes ago
 Premier League fans to be subject to Covid spot-ch ..

Premier League fans to be subject to Covid spot-checks

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.