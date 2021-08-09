UrduPoint.com

Merkel To Visit Ukraine Weeks Before Leaving Office

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Merkel to visit Ukraine weeks before leaving office

Kiev, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a key mediator in the conflict between pro-Russia separatists and Ukraine, will visit Kiev weeks before she leaves office, the Ukrainian presidency said on Monday.

Berlin has been a key ally to Kiev since 2014 when Moscow annexed Crimea and pro-Russia separatists broke away from Ukraine, sparking a rumbling conflict that has so far claimed more than 13,000 lives.

The separatists are widely seen as having Russia's political and military backing, though Moscow denies the claims.

Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia together comprise the so-called Normandy format, a grouping that tries to resolve the conflict.

"German Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to visit Ukraine on August 22," Sergiy Nykyforov, a spokesman to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Facebook.

He said the topics of negotiations would include security and bilateral relations.

Her visit comes as Ukraine gets ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, a split that helped trigger the collapse of the communist bloc.

Separately, Kiev is set to host several European leaders on August 23 for a summit looking at ways to return Crimea.

Merkel, who is set to leave office later this year after 16 years in charge, also wants to emphasise to her allies that Ukraine will remain a transit route for natural gas even after a controversial Russian gas pipeline is finished.

The 10-billion-euro ($12-billion) Nord Stream 2 pipeline is set to double Russian gas supplies to Germany, Europe's largest economy.

Berlin argues that it needs additional gas deliveries as it phases out coal and nuclear energy.

But the project has been fiercely opposed by the United States and several European countries, which argue that it will increase energy dependence on Russia and Moscow's geopolitical clout.

The pipeline bypasses Ukraine's gas infrastructure, depriving the nation of badly needed transit fees and, Kiev fears, removing a key check on potential Russian aggression in the region.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Facebook Nuclear France German Visit Germany Split Nord Kiev Independence United States Angela Merkel August Gas From

Recent Stories

UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds works ..

UVAS Dairy Beef Project & PARC jointly holds workshop on “First Science into A ..

4 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospita ..

Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospital

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

6 minutes ago
 Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges of fraud

7 minutes ago
 PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakista ..

PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakistan through its flagship interns ..

9 minutes ago
 Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First ..

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First Production Base in Pakistan, ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.