UrduPoint.com

Merkel To Write Own Memoirs With Longtime Adviser

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Merkel to write own memoirs with longtime adviser

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Angela Merkel is planning an autobiography providing a personal perspective on her time as German chancellor, her long-time aide Beate Baumann said on Friday.

Merkel, who stood down on Wednesday after 16 years in power, "does not want to retell her entire life," Baumann said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

"She wants to explain her key political decisions in her own words, and look back on her life's journey," she said.

The book will be a joint project between Merkel and Baumann, a key adviser at Merkel's side from the beginning of the 1990s right up to her retirement this week.

The notoriously discreet Baumann wrote some of Merkel's most important speeches and also took part in strategic decision-making.

According to Baumann, the project will take two to three years and there are no plans for support from external authors.

"The chancellor and I were quite certain: if we were going to do this book, we would do it alone -- without ghost writers, without historians, without journalists," Baumann said.

Merkel, 67, has been tight-lipped about her future plans after handing over power to Social Democrat Olaf Scholz on Wednesday.

"I want to think carefully about what I want to do in the next phase of my life," she told an audience earlier this year during a joint interview with Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

"Do I want to write, do I want to speak, do I want to go hiking, do I want to stay at home, do I want to see the world? I've decided to just do nothing to begin with and see what happens."

Related Topics

German Ngozi Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33, 227 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiat ..

Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiators

7 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, ..

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, workers in Karachi

22 minutes ago
 Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December ..

Turkish Satellite Turksat 5B to Launch on December 19 - Transport Minister

10 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, DI K ..

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, DI Khan, Chitral

10 minutes ago
 Indian defence chief cremated in televised militar ..

Indian defence chief cremated in televised military funeral

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.