Merkel urges caution as Germany eases more virus curbs

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Germany announced further plans to ease coronavirus curbs on public life Thursday, with religious institutions, playgrounds, museums and zoos given the green light to reopen.

After a meeting with state premiers on Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said the relaxing of measures was just a "step", with a more far-reaching plan to be agreed next week.

"It remains absolutely important that we stay disciplined," said Merkel, adding that the effects of the new relaxations would be watched carefully.

In order to receive visitors, the institutions will have to meet "requirements for hygiene, access control and avoidance of queues".

Other decisions, such as when to open schools and restaurants and resume Bundesliga football, were pushed back until next week.

Merkel said that "clear decisions" would be made on May 6 on reopening schools and kindergartens, as well as allowing "certain sporting endeavours" to resume.

Next week's meeting is therefore expected to produce a final decision on whether the Bundesliga can become the first of Europe's major football leagues to resume play next month.

The top flight league has already presented a blueprint to resume the season behind closed doors, and clubs began testing players on Thursday.