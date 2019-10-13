UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Urges Erdogan To Immediately End Syria Offensive: Berlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

Merkel urges Erdogan to immediately end Syria offensive: Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt Turkey's offensive in northern Syria immediately, warning it could spark further destabilisation of the region and a resurgence of the IS group.

In a phone call with Erdogan, Merkel "spoke in favour for an immediate end to the military operation", the chancellor's office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey German Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan Sunday

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

36 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

36 minutes ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Surour inaugurates 4th National Servi ..

51 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s new India partnership

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.