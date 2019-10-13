Merkel urges Erdogan to immediately end Syria offensive: Berlin

(@imziishan)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt Turkey's offensive in northern Syria immediately, warning it could spark further destabilisation of the region and a resurgence of the IS group.

In a phone call with Erdogan, Merkel "spoke in favour for an immediate end to the military operation", the chancellor's office said in a statement.