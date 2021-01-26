UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Urges 'fair' Distribution Of Coronavirus Jabs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Merkel urges 'fair' distribution of coronavirus jabs

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged a "fair" distribution of coronavirus vaccines across the world on Tuesday, warning that the memories of countries left out in the race for the life-saving jabs would persist.

"Money is one thing, but the other thing in a time of scarcity is the availability of the vaccine. Here it's about a fair distribution, and not about a question of money," she told an online forum.

"Let's not kid ourselves, the question of who gets which vaccine in the world will of course leave new wounds and new memories because those who get such emergency help will remember that."

Related Topics

World German Angela Merkel Money Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

46 seconds ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

13 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

31 minutes ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

50 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

59 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.