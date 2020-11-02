Merkel urges Germans to heed curbs for virus 'turnaround'

Berlin, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday pleaded with Germans to comply with new restrictions to help achieve a "turnaround" in the fight against the worsening pandemic.

"We are dependent on the cooperation, acceptance and understanding of the people in our country for this to work," Merkel said on the first day of a four-week shutdown of restaurants, leisure and cultural centres.

"It's in everyone's own hands to make this November a joint success, a turnaround," she told reporters.