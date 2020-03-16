Merkel urges Germans to stop holidaying at home and abroad

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged Germans to cancel any holidays at home or abroad, as she outlined extraordinary nationwide measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the new measures, "there shouldn't be any holiday trips undertaken inside the country or outside of it," Merkel told a press conference in Berlin, after her government declared it would also close all non-essential shops and ban religious assemblies.