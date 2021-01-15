UrduPoint.com
Merkel Urges 'significantly' Tougher Virus Curbs: Party Sources

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Merkel urges 'significantly' tougher virus curbs: party sources

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said significantly tougher measures were needed to slow Germany's coronavirus infections, party sources told AFP.

Speaking at a meeting with top brass from her centre-right CDU party, Merkel said "the virus can only be stopped with significant additional efforts", participants told AFP, adding that the chancellor wanted to hold fresh crisis talks with regional leaders next week.

