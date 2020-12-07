UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Urges Stricter German Virus Curbs In Hotspots

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Merkel urges stricter German virus curbs in hotspots

Berlin, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged German regions with high coronavirus rates to tighten social contact restrictions before Christmas as the country struggled to slow a second wave of infections.

Her spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters that the government welcomed a move by Bavaria on Sunday to step up its shutdown rules in the light of still climbing outbreak numbers in hotspots.

"These are worrisome days," Seibert said, noting that infections rates "are not consistently going down" but rather rising in some areas and that Germany was "far from turning the corner".

"It is obvious and also necessary for individual states to think about which measures they could use to curb new infections," he said, calling Bavaria's planned tightening from Wednesday "good and right".

Related Topics

Christmas German Germany Angela Merkel Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.