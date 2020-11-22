UrduPoint.com
Merkel 'worried' By Lag In Talks To Secure Vaccine For Poorest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Merkel 'worried' by lag in talks to secure vaccine for poorest

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced concern Sunday that no major vaccine agreements had been struck yet for poorer nations, as a G20 summit ended with leaders pledging to ensure a fair distribution of Covid-19 jabs.

"We will now speak with (global vaccine alliance group) GAVI about when these negotiations will begin because I am somewhat worried that nothing has been done on that yet," Merkel told reporters in Berlin after the virtual G20 meeting.

She noted that the European Union, the United States and other rich nations already had deals with pharmaceutical companies to secure doses of their potential Covid-19 vaccines.

