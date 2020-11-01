UrduPoint.com
Merkel's CDU To Elect New Leader In Mid-January

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Merkel's CDU to elect new leader in mid-January

Berlin, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party will elect its new leader in mid-January after a planned vote in early December was pushed back because of a surge in coronavirus infections.

The three hopefuls for the top job in the Christian Democratic Union had put forward the date, party general secretary Paul Ziemiak said in a tweet late Saturday.

"This agreement is a strong signal for cohesion in our party," he wrote after talks with outgoing party chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet, corporate lawyer Friedrich Merz and foreign affairs expert Norbert Rottgen are vying for the post.

The candidates have proposed an online congress if meeting in person were to be impossible because of restrictions to curb coronavirus transmission.

The chief of the CDU traditionally leads it and its smaller Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union to the polls.

The chosen candidate would have a strong claim on the post of chancellor and be in pole position to replace Merkel should the conservative bloc win next year's election.

Merkel protege Kramp-Karrenbauer took over as leader of the party in 2018, after the veteran chancellor said she would not seek a new mandate at next year's polls.

But the race for the party's top job was thrown wide open when Kramp-Karrenbauer resigned just a few months into the post over her handling of a regional election scandal.

The battle for the post has been overshadowed by the pandemic.

