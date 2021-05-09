UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merlier Sprints To Giro 2nd Stage Win, Ganna Holds Pink Jersey

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Merlier sprints to Giro 2nd stage win, Ganna holds pink jersey

Novara, Italy, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Belgian Tim Merlier won a sprint finish for the second stage of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday with Italy's Filippo Ganna holding the leader's pink jersey.

Merlier, 28, riding for Alpecin, finished ahead of two Italians, European champion Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani, to claim his fourth win of the season.

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen finished fourth on his return after a nine-month ban for his part in a crash that left compatriot Fabio Jakobsen with serious injuries at last year's Tour of Poland.

"I'm very happy with this victory in my first sprint at a Grand Tour," said Merlier.

"I was confident before tackling the Giro. I knew it was important to be well-positioned at the last roundabout.

"When I came out of it I only thought of going faster and faster afterwards. I went from far out, at about 250 metres.

"I still had enough to finish it off. My preparation at altitude has been good.

" Opening time-trial stage winner Ganna of Ineos holds the overall race lead after the 179-kilometre run between Stupinigi near Turin to Novara in his native Piedmont.

The Italian finished among the bunched sprint finish which included his Ineos teammate and 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal.

"I did the time bonus sprint just to take the bonification (time bonus) away from the others, thinking of the coming days if Egan or Pavel (Sivakov) are fighting for the Maglia Rosa," said Ganna, who finished 20th in the same time as the leaders.

"I saw Remco (Evenepoel) was trying to go for it too. But Gianni (Moscon) and myself did a good job.

"I enjoyed hearing the crowd of Piedmont yelling my name today. We know tomorrow is a perfect stage for Peter Sagan."Monday's 190km third stage between Biella and Canale includes three climbs in the second half of the race including one 15km from the finishing line.

Related Topics

Hearing France Job Novara Turin Same Lead Italy Poland Sunday 2019 From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.