UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mertens And Sabalenka Take US Open Women's Doubles Crown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Mertens and Sabalenka take US Open women's doubles crown

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Belgium's Elise Mertens and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka captured their first Grand Slam title Sunday by winning the US Open women's doubles final over Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Belarus' Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 7-5.

The fourth-seeded duo dropped only one set in the tournament in reaching their first Grand Slam final.

"I can't believe we won a Grand Slam," Mertens said. "It's all so new. Thanks to Aryna. I keep her going. She keeps me going." Sabalenka's overhead smash produced a break to win the first set and it was an Azarenka overhead smash beyond the baseline that ended matters after 97 minutes.

"It's like something unbelievable this year happened, especially in doubles," Sabalenka said. "I've enjoyed every second on the court." Mertens and Sabalenka won the only prior meeting between the duos on the way to capturing the Miami title.

Barty, who takes over Monday as world number one in singles, won last year's US Open title with American CoCo Vandeweghe.

The Aussie could have become the first woman with back-to-back US Open women's doubles titles since France's Nathalie Dechy in 2006 and 2007.

"The level was high and we were right there," Barty said. "But they were huge on the big points and that's why they won the title."

Related Topics

World Australia France Victoria Miami Belarus Women Sunday All Court US Open

Recent Stories

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

4 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

5 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.