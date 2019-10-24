UrduPoint.com
Mertens Beats Maradona's Napoli Goal Mark

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

Mertens beats Maradona's Napoli goal mark

Salzburg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Belgium attacker Dries Mertens beat Diego Maradona's tally of 115 goals for Napoli when he scored twice against Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mertens, 32, who joined the Italian club in 2013, is now just five goals behind Marek Hamsik who has the all-time Napoli goals record of 121.

Maradona reached the number in 188 appearances in the space of seven seasons between 1984-1991 at the San Paolo Stadium.

Former PSV Eindhoven forward Mertens put his side 1-0 up on 17 minutes on Wednesday before adding a second with 25 minutes to play.

