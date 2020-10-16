Mesa eyes Bolivia presidency again 15 years on

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Fifteen years after stepping down as president, Carlos Mesa is once again on the threshold of power in Bolivia, seen as conservatives' best chance of defeating leftist Luis Arce.

Mesa, a centrist, was president of the South American country from 2003 to 2005, and has unfinished business after his comeback was thwarted by Evo Morales in a fraud-tainted election a year ago.

The result was annulled amid violent street protests and the much-delayed reprise is being held Sunday.

The 67-year-old former historian and journalist says he entered politics with the "idea of being at the center of things and working to change them."Of Spanish descent, the La Paz-born Mesa was educated in Spain. He returned to Bolivia and became an award-winning television journalist before entering politics.