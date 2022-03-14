UrduPoint.com

Messi And Neymar Jeered As PSG Fans Rage At European Exit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Messi and Neymar jeered as PSG fans rage at European exit

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Paris Saint-Germain beat Ligue 1 strugglers Bordeaux 3-0 on Sunday amid incessant whistles directed at stars including Lionel Messi and Neymar from home fans furious at another European exit.

Amid a gloomy atmosphere in the French capital, only Kylian Mbappe, who scored both goals in the last-16 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, escaped the wrath of the fans.

On Sunday, Mbappe was again on target, scoring the opening goal after 24 minutes with Neymar and Leandro Paredes adding two more in the second half.

PSG hold a 15-point lead on second-placed Nice and are on track to equal Saint-Etienne's record of 10 French titles, but the frustration of their home fans spilled over.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi was booed as never before in his career, even in the rare bad times with Argentina, and whistled at every touch of the ball.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said the players had reacted to the hostility "with sadness".

"No-one who loves PSG, its colours, and who feels the frustration of elimination, can experience it in any other way.

"Sadness. I think that's the right word. The sadness of experiencing an afternoon like this here at the Parc des Princes.

"Messi and Neymar? We are all affected, we understand the disappointment and frustration, which we also share. But we are responsible. We only have to accept it as a team and we will be united until the end." Ligue 1 is Pochettino's side's only objective this season.

"We are satisfied with the performance of the team in difficult circumstances, the team responded, with a professional performance, with a 3-0 win," added the Argentine.

Mbappe blasted in the first goal from Georginio Wijnaldum's pass in a move also involving Messi. It was the World Cup winner's 15th goal of the season in Ligue 1.

Neymar added a second seven minutes after the break with Messi again sending the ball through for Achraf Hakimi who teed up the Brazilian to score.

Paredes got on the scoresheet for the first time this season after an hour, firing the ball into the roof of the net.

Related Topics

Firing World Saint-Etienne Nice Bordeaux Lead Argentina Sunday All From Share Real Madrid PSG Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

16 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

1 day ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

1 day ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

1 day ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>