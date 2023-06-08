UrduPoint.com

Messi Brings Glory Years In Europe To Close With Miami Move

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :About to turn 36, Lionel Messi could hang up his boots content that his glorious career is complete after he led Argentina to victory at last year's World Cup.

The Barcelona legend has secured his legacy as the best of his generation and perhaps now sits on the podium of all-time greats alongside the late Pele and Diego Maradona.

Yet he is clearly not ready to quit the game just yet, following the end of his two-year stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

That left Messi with a dilemma as he sought his next destination.

Almost every club would still take the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, even the late-career version, in a heartbeat.

But signing Messi, whose annual salary in Paris was a reported 30 million Euros ($32m) after tax, comes at an enormous cost, leaving the player himself with only a handful of possibilities.

