UrduPoint.com

Messi Claims Ballon D'Or For Seventh Time

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Messi claims Ballon d'Or for seventh time

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Lionel Messi won the men's Ballon d'Or award for a record-extending seventh time at a ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Messi won the last edition of the Ballon d'Or in 2019 before last year's awards were cancelled due to the pandemic. He also won in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and in 2015.

The 34-year-old scored 38 goals in 48 games last season for Barcelona and won the Copa del Rey before captaining Argentina to Copa America glory in July.

That was the first major international title of his glittering career, which had been spent entirely with Barcelona before his tearful departure from the Camp Nou in August and subsequent move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has played just 11 games for PSG so far, scoring four goals, but he was rewarded as much as anything for his continued brilliance down the years.

He has now won the Ballon d'Or twice more than his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo -- between them they have won 12 of the last 13 editions with the exception coming in 2018 when Luka Modric claimed the prize.

Prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski finished second and Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was third in the voting by a jury of journalists from around the world.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, came in sixth.

Related Topics

World Paris Barcelona Argentina Italy July August 2015 2018 2019 From PSG Chelsea Bayern

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th November 2021

56 minutes ago
 Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or aw ..

Lionel Messi collects his seventh Ballon d’Or award

7 hours ago
 Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA Wor ..

Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.