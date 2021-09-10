Messi equals Pele goalscoring record

Buenos Aires, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Lionel Messi equalled Pele's South American football goalscoring record on Thursday, firing Argentina into the lead in their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia with his 77th international goal.

The Argentina captain's record-equalling goal came in the 14th minute, with Messi nutmegging a Bolivia defender before curling a shot into the top corner.

Thursday's match comes four days after Argentina's game against Brazil on Sunday was suspended due to a Covid-19 controversy.