Messi fails to attend coronavirus test - Barcelona sources

(@FahadShabbir)

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi missed his coronavirus test at Barcelona's training ground on Sunday morning, club sources have confirmed to AFP, raising the possibility he will boycott pre-season to force a transfer.

Without passing a test, Messi will be unable to join team-mates for Ronald Koeman's first training session on Monday, with the start of the new La Liga season less than two weeks away.