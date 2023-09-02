Messi goes to Hollywood as Miami seek to close playoff gap

Miami, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face the MLS champions as their bid to make the playoffs takes them to Los Angeles on Sunday.

Los Angeles FC are second in the Western Conference and represent one of the toughest tests for a Miami team that are 10 points outside of the playoff places with 10 games remaining.

Miami's attempt to surge into the post-season, after a winless run of 11 games in MLS before Messi's arrival left them rock bottom of the league, suffered a blow on Wednesday when they were held to a goalless draw at home to Nashville.

That disappointing result came after a 2-0 win at New York Red Bulls last Saturday in Messi's first outing in the regular season.

"We have tunnel vision on our goal, which is making the playoffs, so this feels like a loss, but we're just going to keep moving forward," said Canadian defender Kamal Miller after Wednesday's draw.

Messi had led Miami to victory in the mid-season Leagues Cup tournament and into the final of the US Open Cup, and has already scored 11 goals in all competitions.

But he was well below his best against Nashville, raising concerns about whether the intense schedule since his debut has taken a toll.

"We got a little too accustomed to titles, finals, winning in New York, but we have to keep going because a lot can still happen," said Argentine coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

LAFC are seven points behind Western Conference leaders St.Louis City but are expected to be among the favorites for MLS Cup again.