Messi Hailed As 'America's Number 10' As He Greets Rapturous Miami Fans

Published July 17, 2023

Messi hailed as 'America's number 10' as he greets rapturous Miami fans

Fort Lauderdale, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :It rained on his parade, but Lionel Messi greeted his new Inter Miami fans and was hailed by the club's owner as "America's number 10" at a damp but celebratory unveiling event on Sunday.

Miami's 20,000-capacity stadium was close to full despite a huge thunderstorm just before the event to celebrate the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner was due to begin.

A massive tropical downpour forced organizers to delay the start of "The Unveil" as fans took cover or waited out the rain in their cars.

The event started around two hours later than originally scheduled with delirious fans chanting Messi's name as the lights dimmed on the venue.

The club's co-owner David Beckham opened the ceremony by saying Messi's arrival was a "dream come true" before majority owner Jorge Mas whipped the crowd up.

"Tonight is a gift and celebration to the city that opened its arms to my family," said the Cuban-American businessman.

"Tonight we are doing this in the rain. "This is holy water!" he added.

"This is our moment! Our moment to change the football landscape in this country," he added, before introducing Messi as "Your new number 10, America's number 10".

Messi, who arrived in Miami on Tuesday with his family and caused a viral sensation after being photographed shopping with them in a local supermarket, thanked the supporters.

"Thank you very much to all the people for supporting me and giving me this love. I am very happy to be here in Miami," he said.

"I really want to start training, to compete, I have the same desire that I always had to compete, to want to win, to help the club continue to grow.

"I am very happy to have chosen to come to play in this city with my family, to choose this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it a lot, we are going to have a good time and very good things are going to happen," he said.

Inter Miami, the bottom club in Major League Soccer, confirmed on Saturday that the seven-times Ballon d'Or winner had signed a deal that will keep him with the club until 2025.

The former Barcelona great opted to join Miami after his contract with French club Paris expired last month.

