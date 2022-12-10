Messi happy to qualify for semis

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Lionel Messi admitted his side had suffered to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout against the Netherlands.

"We are really happy, we suffered too much, but it's a quarterfinal in the World Cup, and we suffered what we had to suffer to qualify," said Messi.

Messi was the man of the match after setting up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal and then scoring Argentina's second from the penalty spot with just 17 minutes left to play.

The game appeared to be over before a late Dutch fightback saw Wout Weghorst score in the 83rd and 10th minute of injury time to take it to extra time and penalties.

"We are taking it game after game with the same intensity and same desire. We want to be protagonists. We are really excited and really want to win and we need this joy for us and for everyone who supports us," he said.

The striker expressed his frustration at the second equalizer for the Netherlands, saying that Spanish referee, Mateu Lahoz had added on too much injury time.

"I felt really angry at the late goal. I don't want to talk about the referee, because you can get a suspension, but people saw what happened. FIFA have to look at that. They can't put in a referee who isn't up to the job at this stage," he said.