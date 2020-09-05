UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi Misses Barcelona Training After Decision To Stay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Messi misses Barcelona training after decision to stay

Barcelona, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi was a no-show at training with Barcelona on Saturday morning despite his decision to stay at the club under sufferance, AFP reporters at the training ground said.

The Argentine superstar announced on Friday he had been forced to remain at Barcelona, claiming after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu broke his word to let him leave.

It came after 10 days of tension since his bombshell fax telling Barcelona he wanted out.

But while other players including Jordi Alba and Philippe Coutinho arrived for the session, Messi failed to appear at the Joan Gamper training complex for the session which began at 0730 GMT.

Last Sunday Messi deliberately skipped the mandatory coronavirus test for Barcelona players.

According to local media, Messi must first pass the Covid-19 test with a return to the squad possibly on Monday.

He could then figure in new coach Ronald Koeman's first fixture, a friendly against third division Nastic on September 12.

Related Topics

Barcelona September Sunday Media Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ISPR pays tribute to martyrs and heroes

25 minutes ago

Japan Puts 22,000 Soldiers on Full Alert Due to Ap ..

17 minutes ago

PQA achieved first ever handling of 10 million ton ..

39 minutes ago

Russia adds dozens more to Ukraine sanctions list

40 minutes ago

Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupie ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 513 new cases of Corona ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.