UrduPoint.com

Messi On Brink As Argentina Look To Salvage World Cup

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Messi on brink as Argentina look to salvage World Cup

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :It was not supposed to be this way. Before the World Cup started, hopes were high in Argentina that Lionel Messi was set for a glorious swansong.

The diminutive superstar with magic in his boots insisted he was in fine shape physically ahead of what he suggested would be his final tilt at World Cup success.

After winning La Liga 10 times, the Ballon d'Or seven times, the Champions League four times and the Copa America once, this trophy is all that is missing from Messi's massive collection of personal and collective accolades.

Argentina came into the tournament on a remarkable 36-match unbeaten streak having stunned bitter rivals Brazil in their own back yard to win last year's Copa America.

Pundits and fans the world over were proclaiming Argentina one of -- if not the -- favourites.

Argentines were allowing themselves to dream: one of the greatest players the world has ever seen was about to lift football's greatest prize.

But Tuesday's shock 2-1 defeat to a tactically superior and more athletic Saudi Arabia has brought them back down to earth with a bump.

The realisation is that far from coating an already delicious cake with icing, Messi's World Cup story may just be about to end in ignominious fashion.

The autopsy has already begun in Argentina.

Football pundits and fans alike are speculating whether or not the 'Pibe' was truly fit.

He had sat out a couple of group training sessions, following his own personal programme apart, because of a knock on his calf.

A picture went viral on social media of his apparently deformed ankle -- although he was merely wearing an ice pack.

Fingers were even pointed at his club Paris Saint-Germain, seemingly for daring to play him week in, week out rather than wrap him in cotton wool so he could arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape to help his country.

Related Topics

Football World Social Media Fine Superior Argentina Brazil Saudi Arabia May Cotton All From Best PSG

Recent Stories

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarte ..

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarter-final

8 hours ago
 Golf: Joburg Open scores

Golf: Joburg Open scores

8 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif stresses for discussion on 'CoE' with ..

Khawaja Asif stresses for discussion on 'CoE' with political parties

8 hours ago
 Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for ..

Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for Ukraine - Climate Minister

8 hours ago
 Ghana Works on Plan to Buy Oil Using Gold Instead ..

Ghana Works on Plan to Buy Oil Using Gold Instead of US Dollars - Vice President

8 hours ago
 China Equips J-15 Fighter Jets With Domestic Engin ..

China Equips J-15 Fighter Jets With Domestic Engines Replacing Russian Made - Re ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.