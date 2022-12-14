UrduPoint.com

Messi Praises Argentina Coaching Staff After Reaching World Cup Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Messi praises Argentina coaching staff after reaching World Cup final

LUSAIL, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Lionel Messi hailed Argentina's coaching staff for masterminding his team's 3-0 victory over Croatia in their FIFA World Cup semifinal here on Wednesday.

Messi scored from the penalty spot and gave the assist for Julian Alvarez's second goal as Argentina set up a berth in Sunday's final against either Morocco or defending champions France.

"This group is very intelligent and knows how to suffer both with and without the ball," Messi told reporters. "Our coaching staff is great, they pay attention to every little thing." Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni reverted to a 4-4-2 formation after adopting a 5-3-2 shape for the quarterfinal against the Netherlands, which the Albiceleste won on penalties.

The change allowed Argentina to thwart Croatia's threat in midfield. While the 2018 runners-up controlled a 61% share of possession, they were suffocated for space and, when dispossessed, left large gaps for Argentina to exploit.

"They let us know about every detail and that helps us to know what to do in all situations," Messi said.

"We know the game would be played that way. We knew they would have a lot of possession. But we also knew that it would play to our advantage because they were a little untidy and left us with lots of space." Messi's strike saw him surpass Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's leading World Cup scorer with 11 goals.

In this tournament, he has five goals and three assists as he vies for the Golden Boot award with France's Kylian Mbappe, who has five goals and two assists.

"I'm feeling well and strong in every match," Messi said. "Personally, I've felt happy at this World Cup and thankfully, I've been able to help the team."Messi said Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the opening match served as a wake-up call to the team.

"It was a big blow," the Paris Saint-Germain forward said. "We had a 36-game unbeaten run and nobody thought we'd lose that match. It was an acid test and since then we've played five finals. Thankfully we've been able to win all five. Losing that first game actually helped us to grow."

Related Topics

World France FIFA Argentina Saudi Arabia Croatia Morocco Netherlands Sunday 2018 Gold All From Share PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2022

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th December 2022

1 hour ago
 State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

10 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

10 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

10 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.