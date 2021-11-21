UrduPoint.com

Messi Scores First Ligue 1 Goal As 10-man PSG Beat Nantes

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Messi scores first Ligue 1 goal as 10-man PSG beat Nantes

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Lionel Messi struck his first goal in Ligue 1 on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain overcame a red card for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to defeat Nantes 3-1.

Kylian Mbappe carried on his prolific goalscoring run with an early opener at the Parc des Princes, but Randal Kolo Muani equalised for Nantes in the second half after Navas was sent off.

A freak own goal by Dennis Appiah put PSG back in front with 10 minutes left before Messi wrapped up a 12th win in 14 league games this season ahead of next week's Champions League trip to Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino's side increased their lead over Lens at the top to 13 points.

Related Topics

Nantes Lead Top PSG Manchester City

Recent Stories

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

1 hour ago
 Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qata ..

Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole

2 hours ago
 Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

2 hours ago
 Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand P ..

Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

2 hours ago
 Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vacc ..

Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

2 hours ago
 Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 ..

Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to students

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.