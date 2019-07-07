UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi Sent Off In Copa America 3rd Place Play-off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Messi sent off in Copa America 3rd place play-off

Sao Paulo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Argentina superstar Lionel Messi was sent off after clashing with Chile's Gary Medel during the Copa America third place play-off on Saturday.

In a niggly and fractious match, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi and Chile captain Gary Medel were given their marching orders eight minutes from half-time after tangling on the goalline.

It was only Barcelona forward Messi's second career red card -- the first also for Argentina for elbowing an opponent against hungary back in 2005 in one of his earliest international matches.

In what seemed an innocuous clash, a frustrated Messi shoved Medel in the back as the center-back shepherded the ball out of play.

A furious Medel responded by chest-bumping Messi twice in an incident that probably merited no more than a a single yellow card for the Chilean.

Incredibly, Paraguayan referee Mario Diaz de Vivar showed the two team captains the red card.

Medel in particular reacted even more angrily as players from both sides squared up to each other and the referee, who lost complete control of the situation.

It took fully five minutes to calm tempers and get a bemused Messi and irrate Medel to leave the field.

Argentina were already 2-0 up by the time of the dismissals following goals from Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.

Related Topics

Barcelona Gary Argentina Chile Hungary From

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

51 minutes ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

1 hour ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

2 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

2 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

2 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.